On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Travis Sanheim going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Sanheim scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).

Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.

Sanheim's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

