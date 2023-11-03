Travis Sanheim Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres - November 3
The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim among them, meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a bet on Sanheim? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Travis Sanheim vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
Sanheim Season Stats Insights
- Sanheim has averaged 25:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).
- Sanheim has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Sanheim has a point in seven of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Sanheim has an assist in seven of 10 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Sanheim hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sanheim Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|4
|10
|Points
|4
|1
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|4
