The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim among them, meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a bet on Sanheim? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 25:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Sanheim has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Sanheim has a point in seven of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Sanheim has an assist in seven of 10 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Sanheim hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 4 10 Points 4 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 4

