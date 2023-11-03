The New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Toffoli available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Toffoli has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:12 on the ice per game.

In Toffoli's nine games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Toffoli has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of nine games played.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 9 Games 3 11 Points 2 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

