In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Tyson Foerster to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

Foerster is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Foerster has picked up one assist on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

