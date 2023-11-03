Tyson Foerster will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. Does a wager on Foerster intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyson Foerster vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster's plus-minus this season, in 13:36 per game on the ice, is 0.

Foerster has yet to score a goal through nine games this year.

He has two games with a point this season, but in nine contests Foerster has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Foerster has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Foerster hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Foerster Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

