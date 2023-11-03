Tyson Foerster Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres - November 3
Tyson Foerster will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. Does a wager on Foerster intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tyson Foerster vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
|Flyers vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Sabres Prediction
|Flyers vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Sabres Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Foerster Season Stats Insights
- Foerster's plus-minus this season, in 13:36 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Foerster has yet to score a goal through nine games this year.
- He has two games with a point this season, but in nine contests Foerster has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.
- Foerster has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Foerster hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Foerster Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|9
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.