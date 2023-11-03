In the upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Tyson Jost to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jost has zero points on the power play.

Jost's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

