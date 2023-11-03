Will Yegor Zamula Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 3?
Can we count on Yegor Zamula scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Zamula stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Zamula scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- Zamula has no points on the power play.
- Zamula's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
