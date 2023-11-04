The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will include Adam Long as part of the field from November 2-4 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Long at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +12500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Long Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Long has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Long has had an average finish of 36th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Long has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 42 -5 280 0 14 0 0 $614,278

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Long's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been ninth.

Long has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Long missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Long has played in the past year has been 66 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Long's Last Time Out

Long finished in the 28th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.82-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Long was better than 37% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Long fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Long carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.2).

Long's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

At that most recent competition, Long had a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Long ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Long finished without one.

