Adam Svensson will be at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the par-72, 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+3300

Adam Svensson Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Svensson has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in four of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Svensson has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Svensson has finished in the top 20 in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Svensson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Svensson has made the cut nine times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 29 -6 277 1 21 1 3 $4.2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Svensson has not finished inside the top 20 in his past three appearances at this event.

Svensson has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Svensson missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 62 yards longer than the average course Svensson has played in the past year (7,301 yards).

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was in the 16th percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.1 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which landed him in the 57th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Svensson was better than 35% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Svensson fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the tournament average was 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Svensson recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Svensson carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of five on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that last competition, Svensson's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.3).

Svensson finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Svensson carded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

