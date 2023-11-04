Albane Valenzuela will hit the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan to compete in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4. It's a par-478 that spans 6,598 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Valenzuela at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to win the tournament this weekend.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards
Valenzuela Odds to Win: +20000

Albane Valenzuela Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Valenzuela has finished below par six times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 17 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 17 rounds, Valenzuela has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Valenzuela has had an average finish of 63rd.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Valenzuela has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Valenzuela will attempt to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 45 E 278 0 16 1 2 $418,963

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Valenzuela played this event was in 2022, and she finished 72nd.

The par-478 course measures 6,598 yards this week, which is 405 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Taiheiyo Club checks in at 6,598 yards, 53 yards longer than the average course Valenzuela has played in the past year (6,545 yards).

Valenzuela's Last Time Out

Valenzuela finished in the 47th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship ranked in the 25th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.99).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Valenzuela was better than just 5% of the field (averaging 5.06 strokes).

Valenzuela recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Valenzuela recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.5).

Valenzuela had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

At that last tournament, Valenzuela's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Valenzuela finished the Maybank Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Valenzuela underperformed compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

