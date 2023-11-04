Alex Tuch Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - November 4
Alex Tuch will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Tuch against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.
Alex Tuch vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Prediction
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Player Props
Tuch Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.
- Tuch has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In five of 11 games this season, Tuch has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Tuch has an assist in five of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Tuch has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 40.8% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Tuch Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|11
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|5
|1
|Goals
|4
|6
|Assists
|1
