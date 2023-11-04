Alex Tuch will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Tuch against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Tuch vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.

Tuch has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 11 games this season, Tuch has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Tuch has an assist in five of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tuch has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tuch Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 3 7 Points 5 1 Goals 4 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.