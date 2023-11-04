Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Considering a wager on Lee in the Islanders-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Anders Lee vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In one of nine games this season, Lee has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

He has two games with a point this season, but in nine contests Lee has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Lee has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.

Lee has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 24.4% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 10 2 Points 3 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

