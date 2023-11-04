The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante will include Andrew Landry. The tournament takes place from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Landry at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Landry Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Andrew Landry Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Landry has shot under par five times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Landry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Landry's average finish has been 51st.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Landry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 57 -3 282 0 10 0 0 $194,315

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Landry has one top-10 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been seventh.

Landry made the cut in one of his past six entries in this event.

Landry missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 110 yards longer than the average course Landry has played in the past year (7,253 yards).

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Landry was better than only 20% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Landry carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Landry had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Landry's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (eight).

At that last competition, Landry's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Landry ended the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Landry underperformed compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.