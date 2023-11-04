The Calgary Flames, Andrew Mangiapane included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Mangiapane's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:25 on the ice per game.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in three of 10 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mangiapane has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Mangiapane has an assist in three of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Mangiapane goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 35 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 10 Games 3 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

