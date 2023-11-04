Will Anthony Duclair score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

Duclair has zero points on the power play.

Duclair averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

