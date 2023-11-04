Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're considering a wager on Duclair against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Duclair has averaged 16:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

In one of 10 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Duclair has recorded a point in one of 10 games playedthis year.

Duclair has yet to put up an assist this season through 10 games.

Duclair's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 10 Games 1 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

