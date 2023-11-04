Austin Cook will compete at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, taking place from November 2-4.

Austin Cook will compete at the World Wide Technology Championship this week. He's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to win the tournament this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Cook Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Austin Cook Insights

Cook has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Cook has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Cook's average finish has been 62nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Cook hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 62nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 42 -6 280 0 9 0 0 $322,855

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Cook has had an average finish of 47th with a personal best of 27th at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Cook last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 27th.

El Cardonal at Diamante will play at 7,363 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,003.

Courses that Cook has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,320 yards, 43 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 39th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Cook shot better than 42% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Cook did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Cook had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Cook's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (8.0).

In that most recent tournament, Cook's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Cook finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Cook finished without one.

