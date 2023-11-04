The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will feature Austin Smotherman. The par-72 course spans 7,363 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 2-4.

Smotherman at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to win the tournament this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Smotherman Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Austin Smotherman Insights

Smotherman has finished under par 10 times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Smotherman has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Smotherman has had an average finish of 31st.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Smotherman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -5 279 0 10 1 1 $626,521

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Smotherman finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

El Cardonal at Diamante will play at 7,363 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,003.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 78 yards longer than the average course Smotherman has played in the past year (7,285 yards).

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was good enough to land him in the 70th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Smotherman was better than 77% of the field (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Smotherman did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Smotherman carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Smotherman's 15 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

At that most recent competition, Smotherman's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Smotherman finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Smotherman finished without one.

