Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 4?
Will Auston Matthews score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Matthews stats and insights
- Matthews has scored in four of 10 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
- Matthews has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- Matthews averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.