Auston Matthews will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Does a wager on Matthews intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Auston Matthews vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Matthews has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 22:10 on the ice per game.

In four of 10 games this year Matthews has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In four of 10 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matthews Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 3 12 Points 4 8 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

