Auston Matthews Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - November 4
Auston Matthews will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Does a wager on Matthews intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Auston Matthews vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Player Props
Matthews Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Matthews has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 22:10 on the ice per game.
- In four of 10 games this year Matthews has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Matthews has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- In four of 10 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.
Matthews Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|4
|8
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|3
