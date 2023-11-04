Bailey Tardy will hit the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan to compete in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4. It's a par-478 that spans 6,598 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Tardy at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Tardy Odds to Win: +20000

Bailey Tardy Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Tardy has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 17 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 17 rounds, Tardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Tardy's average finish has been 46th.

In her past five tournaments, Tardy has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Tardy will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 47 E 274 0 11 1 1 $575,295

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 478 listed at 6,598 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Tardy will take to the 6,598-yard course this week at Taiheiyo Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,564 yards in the past year.

Tardy's Last Time Out

Tardy was in the 51st percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 31st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Tardy shot better than 89% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Tardy carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the field averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Tardy carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Tardy's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the tournament average of 6.5.

In that last outing, Tardy had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Tardy ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Tardy had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.4.

