Ben Martin will play at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Martin at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Martin Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished under par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Martin has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

Martin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -6 278 0 14 1 3 $1.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Martin has one top-20 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

Martin has three made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Martin missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

Martin will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,273 yards in the past year.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Martin shot better than just 20% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Martin carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Martin recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Martin's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average of eight.

At that last outing, Martin's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Martin finished the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Martin had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.