From November 2-4, Ben Taylor will hit the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,363 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Taylor at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

Taylor Odds to Win: +35000

Ben Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He hasn't finished any of his last 18 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Taylor has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Taylor's average finish has been 52nd.

Taylor has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Taylor hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -3 280 0 15 3 4 $1.8M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Taylor has had an average finish of 62nd in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Taylor has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Taylor last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 59th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

Courses that Taylor has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,274 yards, 89 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor shot poorly on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.1 strokes to finish in the 16th percentile of competitors.

His 4.48-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 0 percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Taylor was better than just 12% of the field (averaging 4.92 strokes).

Taylor recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Taylor had five bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

Taylor's one birdie or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the field average (five).

At that last tournament, Taylor's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 18 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.3).

Taylor ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Taylor recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of one.

