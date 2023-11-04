As they get ready to take on the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) on Saturday, November 4 at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Alex Vlasic D Questionable Head Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Taylor Hall LW Out Shoulder

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 19 goals on the season (2.1 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Chicago has allowed 32 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 30th in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-200) Blackhawks (+165) 6.5

