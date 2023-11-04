Blackhawks vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 4
Saturday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) at United Center sees the Panthers as big road favorites (-200 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+165). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-194
|+160
|6.5
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida's nine matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.
- The Panthers have been victorious in three of their four games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in three of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Florida has had moneyline odds of -200 or shorter once this season, and won.
- Chicago has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +165 or longer, and is 3-4 in those contests.
