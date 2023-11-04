Blackhawks vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) face off at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in their most recent outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-200)
|Blackhawks (+165)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been listed as an underdog nine times this season, and won three of those games.
- Chicago has entered seven games this season as an underdog by +165 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.
- Chicago has played three games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|24 (26th)
|Goals
|19 (29th)
|23 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (19th)
|4 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (28th)
|9 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (6th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 2.1 per game).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 32 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 19th.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -13.
