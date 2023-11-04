Sportsbooks have listed player props for Sam Reinhart and others when the Florida Panthers visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Connor Bedard has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with four goals and two assists.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 30 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Oct. 19 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 11 points. He has eight goals and three assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 2 0 2 4

Evan Rodrigues Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Evan Rodrigues is another of Florida's most productive contributors through nine games, with two goals and six assists.

Rodrigues Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 0 2 2 4

