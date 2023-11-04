Will Blake Coleman find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

Coleman has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Coleman has zero points on the power play.

Coleman's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.