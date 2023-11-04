On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Bo Horvat going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in three of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

