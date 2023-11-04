Will Bo Horvat Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Bo Horvat going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Horvat stats and insights
- Horvat has scored in three of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
