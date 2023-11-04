Bo Horvat will be in action when the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to wager on Horvat's props? Here is some information to help you.

Bo Horvat vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:40 on the ice per game.

Horvat has netted a goal in a game three times this year in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Horvat has a point in four games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

Horvat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Horvat hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Horvat has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 39 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 9 7 Points 4 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

