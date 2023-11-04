In the upcoming matchup versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Bobby Brink to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Brink has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.