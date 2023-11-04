The Philadelphia Flyers, with Bobby Brink, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Brink are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Bobby Brink vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Brink Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Brink has averaged 14:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Brink has a goal in two of the 10 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In five of 10 games this season, Brink has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In four of 10 games this year, Brink has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Brink goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Brink going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Brink Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +11.

