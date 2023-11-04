Brandt Snedeker is in the field at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Snedeker at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+30000

Brandt Snedeker Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Snedeker has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 18 rounds.

Snedeker has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Snedeker has had an average finish of 54th.

Snedeker will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 51 -4 281 0 5 0 0 $148,273

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Snedeker finished 56th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Snedeker has played in the past year has been three yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Snedeker's Last Time Out

Snedeker was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 65th percentile.

Snedeker was better than 42% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Snedeker recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Snedeker carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Snedeker recorded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that last outing, Snedeker's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Snedeker finished the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Snedeker finished without one.

