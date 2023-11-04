Brent Grant will compete at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the par-72, 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

Brent Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Grant has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Grant finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Grant hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 35th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -6 280 0 9 0 1 $366,763

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Grant finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Grant has played i the last year (7,324 yards) is 39 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the 14th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was strong, putting him in the 70th percentile of the field.

Grant was better than 86% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Grant shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Grant recorded five bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Grant's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average of 8.0.

At that last tournament, Grant's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Grant ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Grant had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

