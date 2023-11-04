Brian Gay is set to compete at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, with action from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Gay at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +80000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Gay Odds to Win: +80000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Brian Gay Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Gay has shot below par four times, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gay has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Gay has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 52 -2 286 0 1 0 0 $21,438

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Gay's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 31st.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Gay missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

El Cardonal at Diamante will play at 7,363 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,003.

The courses that Gay has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,176 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Gay's Last Time Out

Gay was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which placed him in the 50th percentile of the field.

Gay was better than only 22% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Gay failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Gay did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Gay's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that last outing, Gay's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at four).

Gay finished the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (five), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Gay fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.