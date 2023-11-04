Brian Stuard will be among those playing the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Stuard at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Stuard Odds to Win: +100000

Brian Stuard Insights

Stuard has finished better than par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stuard has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 55 -5 280 0 4 0 0 $54,477

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Stuard's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 28th.

Stuard has made the cut six times in his previous eight entries in this event.

Stuard finished 27th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

El Cardonal at Diamante will play at 7,363 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,003.

Stuard will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,323 yards in the past year.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard finished in the 62nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was poor, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Stuard was better than just 13% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Stuard carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Stuard carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Stuard carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of eight on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last competition, Stuard's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Stuard ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Stuard had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.5).

