Brice Garnett will play at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Garnett at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Garnett Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Brice Garnett Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Garnett has scored below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Garnett has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Garnett's average finish has been 53rd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Garnett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 46 -6 279 0 13 0 1 $410,577

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Garnett's previous eight entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 three times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 14th.

Garnett has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Garnett did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,003 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,363-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Garnett has played i the last year (7,326 yards) is 37 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett finished in the 52nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 3.9 strokes on those 20 holes.

Garnett was better than only 12% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Garnett recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Garnett had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Garnett's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

At that most recent outing, Garnett's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, four).

Garnett ended the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (five), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Garnett recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.