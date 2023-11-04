Can we expect Brock Nelson scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nelson stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Nelson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Nelson has no points on the power play.
  • Nelson's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 39 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.