Can we expect Brock Nelson scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Nelson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Nelson has no points on the power play.

Nelson's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 39 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

