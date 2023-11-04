Brock Nelson will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Islanders face the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Nelson against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Brock Nelson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Nelson has netted a goal in a game three times this season in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Nelson has a point in three of nine games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Nelson has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Nelson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 10 6 Points 8 4 Goals 5 2 Assists 3

