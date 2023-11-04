The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante will see C.T. Pan as part of the field in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4, up against the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Pan at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Pan Odds to Win: +12500

C.T. Pan Insights

Pan has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Pan has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Pan has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 30 -11 274 0 5 2 3 $1.2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Pan's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 35th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Pan last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Pan has played in the past year has been 118 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Pan's Last Time Out

Pan was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 1.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 1.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was good enough to place him in the 98th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Pan was better than 98% of the competitors (averaging 2.83 strokes).

Pan fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Pan carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Pan's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average of eight.

At that last competition, Pan had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Pan finished the Shriners Children's Open registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Pan had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

