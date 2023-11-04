Will Cal Clutterbuck Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 4?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Clutterbuck stats and insights
- Clutterbuck has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 39 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
