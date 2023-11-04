Calle Jarnkrok will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres meet on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Jarnkrok available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:24 per game on the ice, is +2.

Jarnkrok has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

Jarnkrok has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 10 games played.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 3 4 Points 2 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

