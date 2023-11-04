Will Cam Atkinson light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Atkinson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

