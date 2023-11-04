The Philadelphia Flyers, with Cam Atkinson, take the ice Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Atkinson in the Flyers-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Atkinson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Atkinson has averaged 17:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Atkinson has registered a point in a game six times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Atkinson has an assist in one of 11 games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability is 50% that Atkinson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +11.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.