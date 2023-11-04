Cameron Percy is set to compete at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, with action from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Percy at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Percy Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Cameron Percy Insights

Percy has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Percy has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Percy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 38 -5 281 0 7 0 0 $440,431

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Percy didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

Percy last played this event in 2020, and he did not make the cut.

At 7,363 yards, El Cardonal at Diamante is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,003 yards.

The courses that Percy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,336 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Percy shot better than 45% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Percy carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Percy carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Percy's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

At that last competition, Percy had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Percy finished the Sanderson Farms Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Percy finished without one.

