The Philadelphia Flyers, with Cameron York, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. If you're thinking about a bet on York against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cameron York vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

York Season Stats Insights

York's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:29 per game on the ice, is -2.

York has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of 11 games this season, York has yet to post a multi-point contest.

York has an assist in two of 11 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

York's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

There is a 34.5% chance of York having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

York Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.