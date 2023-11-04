Camilo Villegas will hit the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4. It's a par-72 that spans 7,363 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 up for grabs.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Villegas Odds to Win: +60000

Camilo Villegas Insights

Villegas has finished under par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Villegas has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Villegas' average finish has been 56th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Villegas has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 56 -2 287 0 2 0 0 $17,873

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Villegas has had an average finish of 35th at this tournament in seven appearances, including a personal best 28th-place.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

Villegas last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

El Cardonal at Diamante will play at 7,363 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,003.

The courses that Villegas has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,362 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Villegas' Last Time Out

Villegas was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Villegas was better than 45% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Villegas shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Villegas recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Villegas' three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

At that most recent outing, Villegas' par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Villegas ended the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (five), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Villegas finished without one.

