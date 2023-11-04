Carl Yuan is in the field at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Yuan at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +15000

Carl Yuan Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Yuan has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Yuan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Yuan has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Yuan hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 40 -6 278 0 12 0 1 $831,162

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Yuan has played in the past year has been 70 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Yuan was better than 61% of the competitors (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Yuan carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Yuan recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Yuan's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (8.0).

In that last outing, Yuan's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Yuan ended the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Yuan fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

