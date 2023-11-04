Carson Young will play at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the par-72, 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+15000

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Young has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Young has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -8 276 0 14 1 1 $1.4M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Young finished 53rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,003 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,363-yard length for this week's event.

Young will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year.

Young's Last Time Out

Young finished in the 62nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 39th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Young was better than only 0% of the golfers (averaging 5.5 strokes).

Young fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Young carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Young's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (eight).

In that last competition, Young's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Young ended the Shriners Children's Open registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Young recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

