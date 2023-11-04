For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Casey Cizikas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750

Cizikas stats and insights

Cizikas has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Cizikas has no points on the power play.

Cizikas averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

